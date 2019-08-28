Miranda Kerr called herself a fan of the bride of her former husband
36-year-old Miranda Kerr and 42-year-old Orlando bloom after breakup has maintained friendly relations. The Australian model married the second time for the billionaire Creator of SnapChat Evan Spiegel, and very soon, the bloom will legalize a new relationship. In February, the actor announced his engagement to singer Katy Perry. In a recent interview his ex-wife admitted that she is a big fan of the actress.
Broadcast by Australian radio station Miranda said that was Perry concert when she came to Australia.
When Katie came to Australia, my family visited her. She treated everyone with great care. I am obsessed with her song Never Really Over! The composition of Small Talk is also very good, ‘ said Miranda.
The model is preparing to become a mother for the third time. Together with Evan, she’s raising a one year old son HART, and Kerr has eight-year-old son Flynn Orlando bloom. According to Miranda, Flynn is often seen with his own father.
Flynn — our Orlando main priority. We are open and honest with each other, she added.