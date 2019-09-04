Miranda Lambert Shakes Booty In Insanely Short Black Dress & Instagram Is Turned Upside Down
The sleeves of the NSFW ensemble are lined with black fringe and she completes her look with a pair of brown leather cowboy boots. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that her new song comes out tonight at midnight and since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 33,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments within less than an hour of going live.
The Inquisitr recently shared that Miranda posted a racy photo from her upcoming album. In the shot, Lambert lay on the ground on a black-and-white rug with a swirl pattern. She wore her long, blonde tresses down and at her side along with a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss. Her gorgeous figure was also on display in the photo in a shiny gold top, which showed off a hint of her lacy, black bra.
That post amassed over 3,000 comments.