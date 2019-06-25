Misha Romanova shared a funny photo with Alan by Buzaevym

The singer posed in a bathing suit.

Misha Romanova and Alan Badoev shared a joint photo. The picture shows the actress in bikini is sitting on the shoulders of the music video, writes storinka.com.ua.

“Unforgettable holiday in a circle of friends”, — signed photo of Romanov.

Members considered the piquant and began tagati for this post max Barskih, which many years is credited with an affair with the singer.

