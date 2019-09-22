“Miss Ukraine 2019” emotionally appealed to Ukrainians and asked for support
24-year-old from Kharkov asked for support on “Miss world”
In the Palace “Ukraine” September 12, hosted the annual beauty contest “Miss Ukraine”, in which celebrity judges picked the winner of the competition. It was the 24-year-old Margarita Pasha from Kharkiv, which on December 15 will represent our country at the international contest “Miss world” in London.
In an exclusive interview with Today.Lifestyle Margaret emotionally appealed to Ukrainians and asked for support. She noted that a lot of people come together in groups to go to London.
“On December 15 I will represent our country in international competition, and instead to rot on the Internet, I urge us, on the contrary, to support it. For some reason Ukraine is different negative trait, and we constantly ridicule people who instantly become successful or famous. Let’s to treat this loyal and change their stereotypes. I’m sure that our support people will help me at the “Miss world”. I really want Ukraine this year came in tops. I am responsible for our country”, – said emotionally Margarita.
24-year-old winner has also expressed its desire to see Ukraine this year came to top positions at the international competition.
“A lot of people come together in groups to go to London and I was there to support. I really hope that people will change their minds and stop haapiti on rumors and negativity around me. All that is written on the Internet about me – baiting. But I myself proved that it was worthy of the crown,” – she summed up.