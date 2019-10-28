“Miss Ukraine 2019” Margarita Pasha was angered by the network’s statement about Crimea
“Miss Ukraine” Margarita Pasha from Kharkov, which had previously refused to give an interview to “Swfscan the life” in Ukrainian, is again disgraced.
It happened at a public event — the celebration of the UN Day in Ukraine, which was attended by beauty.
Answering the question “Whose Crimea?”, she said that “Crimea belongs to all people.”
The network immediately responded to her statement.
So, one of the bloggers reminded Margaret that Ukraine is the sixth year of the ongoing war, unleashed by Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the other asked how many more of these “Nedosekov” remained among Ukrainian stars.
We will remind, during the national selection for the Eurovision song contest one of the participants of the duet Anna Maria on the question of supplies of Crimea said that “Crimea is ours, mine and my sisters.”
