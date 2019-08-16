“Miss Ukraine-2019” scandals, intrigue and photos of all finalists
The national Committee of the contest “Miss Ukraine” has finished casting girls applying for the main crown of the country. For the victory in the final, the honorary title and the right to represent Ukraine at the international competitions will compete in the 24 contestants from different regions.
While preparations for the final around of the competition serious passions boil. He is accompanied by scandals, intrigue, accusations. Even went to the disqualification of the participants.
The first reason for gossip was the participation in the auditions for the sister of the Director of the contest “Miss Ukraine” Victoria the Chios Marina. Among the participants doubt the fairness of assessment. But Marina did not endure the rumors and the attacks of haters and made an official statement in which it assured that came to the competition on a common basis and do not even warned about this sister.
“All my life I compare with my older sister. And all my life I’m trying to get rid of that stigma of “double successful and beautiful Vicky.” Never in my life I did not help those family ties! Even more likely, Vice versa — with me always and everywhere been a greater demand and higher requirements. So I went to the audition of this contest without telling his family. And it’s my only chance to prove to all and first and foremost, Vick, that I am absolutely an independent person who has the right to emerge from the shadows of the popularity of his sister. And very soon you will see for yourself!” — said Marina.
The kios was the final show. But before she can exhale, as she struck a new wave of criticism. Under her photo in social networks, on which Marina in bathing suits showcases slender figure and ample Breasts, there were angry comments and accusations that her Breasts are fake. Like, maybe not with such a slender physique to be a chest that large. “Marina Chios increased the chest,” — were full of headlines the tabloids. It is worth noting that such suspicions often fall and her sister contestants Victoria, which also boasts a gorgeous bust.
Marina Kios quite radically decided to close the issue. The girl went to the reception to the famous plastic surgeon in the presence of journalists. After a detailed examination of the doctor’s verdict — the Breasts are real. Now Marina can easily prepare for the final.
Its two rivals already out of the race. 23-year-old Inna Gudz, who became the winner of the independent online voting on the website missukraine.ua and the winner of the title Miss Online, suddenly decided to leave the competition. Her decision she explained the family circumstances, not becoming to clarify the details.
19-year-old Natalia Chervona disqualified, the Committee for violating the rules of the rehearsal process. In addition, she refused to sign the standard contract participants. Their motives, the girl explained. It’s possible that Natalya has something to hide.
On the vacant seats, the organizers decided to introduce the eliminated contestants and give them a chance to prove themselves.
Offer to meet with all the participants.
Elizabeth Adamski. 20-year-old native of Lviv region. She is a 3rd year student of faculty of international relations of Lviv University, fluent English, studying Japanese and German. With 17 years of experience in modeling, she has experience working with agencies in Italy, China and Hong Kong.
Julia Vysotskaya. Was born in Krivoy Rog in 1995. At age 18 he joined the Odessa Law Academy and moved to Odessa. In 2018, received a master’s degree in law, works as a lawyer in an international company. Enjoys dancing.
Christina Herman. 20-year-old third-year student of University of customs and Finance. The girl leads a healthy lifestyle, had previously engaged in aerial gymnastics.
Kristina Gordienko native of Odessa region. 18-year-old girl studying in Kiev Institute of music named student engaged in academic and pop vocal, singing from the age of 5. The winner of the all-Ukrainian beauty contest “Miss beauty Autumn 2017”.
Anastasia Koval. 19-year-old beauty is keen on sports, while studying at the school was the champion of the region in basketball. Studying at the law faculty of the KNU named after Shevchenko.
Cristina-Diana Zapesotskaya. 22-year-old girl learns to master the two universities. She wants to visit all the States.
Yana Ivanova. Was born in Krivoy Rog, from childhood vocal training. Studying for a 3 course Lublin University (Poland), studying tourism and catering business, is engaged in modeling.
Tatiana Kalakutskaya. 22-year-old girl trained as an actor, is now studying pop singing at the University of culture. For the sake of participation in the contest lost 11 pounds.
Marina Chios. TV presenter (TV GTV, A1, G-News). Co-author of books about human relationships and philosophy. Choreographer (professionally was engaged in dances, a participant of all Ukrainian project “Maydans”). Model.
Valeriya Kucherenko. 23 years, growth 169 see Balta (Odessa region). Since childhood, professionally engaged in dancing, but in 15 years tried myself as a model and now actively develops in this direction, Valeriya is the face of famous brands, a successful fashion model. She has 35.7 million subscribers in Instagram.
March Marciniak. 20. Studying at the faculty of international relations of Lviv University of Ivan Franko. The winner of the title “Vice-miss lions.”
Lyudmila Milevskaya. 23 years, growth 170 cm Berdichev. 18 years old Ludmila lives and works in India. Fashion model, actress, and has experience filming in Indian cinema. As a hobby, enjoys make-up, leads an active lifestyle.
Julia Moseyko. 21 years, growth 174 cm Ternopil. She became the “First Vice-miss Ternopil”. She graduated from the faculty of mechanical engineering technical College. Julia two years ago, became a model, worked in India, where she starred in the clip by local stars.
Anastasia Nikitiuk. 20. 3rd year student of Kyiv national linguistic University. Engaged in acting, dancing, writing poetry. In 2017 and 2019 and received the title of first Vice miss in contest “Miss University”.
Margarita Pasha. 23. 3rd year student of the Kiev Institute of international relations. Master of sports in rhythmic gymnastics.
Alyona Rudenko. 22. Student knute. Working in the field of event management and is involved in modeling.
Alena Smirnova. 24. Was a member of the seventh season of “the Bachelor.” Creator of the project “ToU” — the game for couples who want to rekindle romance in a relationship. Girls 2 higher education (international Economics, pravovich international Economics). Alena leads an active lifestyle: she jumped out of the airplane, conquered the Mont Blanc (4810 m), became a certified diver at age 12.
Marina Centurion. 18 years, growth 170 cm Vinnitsa. Student of economic faculty of Donetsk national University. The girl is the owner of the title “Miss Vinnitsa 2019”, has been modeling, playing the piano.
Anastasia Stetsenko. 20 years, growth 169 cm Donetsk. Student KIMO, the girl is studying at the faculty of international economic relations, school studied in America in Miami. Anastasia is now working in IT company in Kiev.
Yulia Tkach. 21. 5-year student of National University “Odessa law Academy”. Working in the field of fashion and beauty for 6 years.
Elena-Evelyn Virut. 19. Law student of the University named after Franco. Sports, drawing, photography, design. The winner of the title of “Miss Lviv 2019”, “Miss Planet 2018”.
Anastasia Chaika. 25. The girl was the artist of the Sevastopol dance Theatre of Vadim Yelizarov. Is the Ambassador of children’s charity Fund “Emotion”. Working with children from Orekhov regional center of social-psychological rehabilitation.
Tatiana Chapple. 18-year-old girl originally Borislav. Enjoys music and dancing, he recorded the first song. Learn to Knook with a degree in international relations. Received the title “Vice-miss University”, also participated in beauty contests.
Diana Schabas. 20. Student of Kyiv University of culture. 11 years was engaged in sports ballroom dancing, 6 years of art. In the modeling business since I was 15.
The winner will be called during the Grand show on September 12. The most beautiful girl of the country will choose the celebrity judges. The winner will be fairly wealthy — will receive a cash prize of 400 thousand hryvnias.
Traditionally, at the end choose three winners, the amount of cash remuneration which varies depending on the received title of “Miss Ukraine”, “Miss Earth” and “Miss International”.
It is known that during the show will perform well-known Ukrainian and foreign artists. Perhaps the competition will visit the US first lady Melania trump. In any case, the organizers sent her a formal invitation.
