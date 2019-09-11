“Miss Ukraine-2019”: where and when will choose the most beautiful girl of the country
September 12 reveals the main intrigue of the contest “Miss Ukraine-2019”. Name the new owner of an honorary title of the most beautiful girls of the country, which will represent Ukraine at the international competitions. Also the winner will receive a cash reward. The total prize Fund is 700 thousand hryvnia!
Grandiose show with participation of stars will be held in Kyiv in the Palace “Ukraine”. To assess the participants will be a professional jury composed of famous TV presenter Masha Efrosinina, designer Andre tan, the winner of the title “Miss Ukraine-2016” Alexander Kucherenko (wife of Dmitry Komarov), TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, Deputy VR from the “public Servants”, restaurateur Nikolay Tishchenko, the designer Julia Aisina, comedian Yury Tkach, a famous sportswoman Olga Harlan, the actor, holds the title of “Mr. world-2018” Bogdan Osipchuk and producer: Irina Gorovaya.
They will pay attention not only on external data girls, but also on their talents, ability to communicate and persuasively present their program.
The competition involved 24 beauty from different regions of Ukraine. During the preparation was not without scandals and suspensions. Two contestants left the competition after the qualifying round.
23-year-old Inna Gudz, who became the winner of the independent online voting on the website missukraine.ua and the winner of the title Miss Online, unexpectedly left the competition, citing family circumstances.
A 19-year-old Natalia Chervona disqualified, the Committee for violating the rules of the rehearsal process and refusal to sign a standard contract participants. In turn, the girl said that they had received threats in the address, and the national Committee ignored the possible danger.
Forced to talk about themselves, another participant Marina in Chios, which was the sister of the Director of the national Committee “Miss Ukraine” Victoria the Kios. In a lobby spoke about the priority status of the girls and expressed doubts about fair jury.
The contest organizers announced that the guests of the final show will be a celebrity. Officially, the invitation was sent even US first lady Melania trump.
