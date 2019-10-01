“Miss Ukraine Earth 2019” wins international competition: photo beauty
The winner of the title “Miss Ukraine Earth 2019” Diana schabas two weeks after the final of the national competition flew to the Philippines, where represents our country in the international contest “Miss Earth 2019”.
This year the symbol of the contest are the flowers. Diana chose themed outfits and accessories with sunflowers, and the final dress — yellow. Head beauty will adorn the wreath with the colors of the sunflower.
Diana flew to the Philippines and shared his first impressions of the competition.
“New emotions, fun, food and acclimatization — all at a furious pace, starting from six in the morning. Have not had time to meet everybody, because so many of us. 90 girls divided into three special groups: Water (Water), Air (Air), Fire (Fire) my band — Water. Each of them has different activities, trips, competitions and so-called mini-contests throughout the month. The first day we visited the festival, where the city was awarded the Olympic athletes, and we were awarded the candidates of “Miss Earth 2019″ and welcomed in the capital of the Philippines, Manila”, — said Diana.
Traditionally, the contestants will be four outputs: in swimsuits, national costumes and without make-up and hair styling. The main day — defile in evening dresses. The winner of the main crown will call 26 Oct.
Recall that the Miss Earth is one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world, held under the auspices of the UN. The main mission of the competition is the preservation of Land, environment, wildlife. Thus, all participants presented their international projects to improve the environmental situation at both the global and regional level. The winner also becomes a spokeswoman for the UN in the development of Programs for the conservation of the human habitat on the planet.
While Diana schabas is preparing for international competition, her colleague “Miss Ukraine” Margarita Pasha was involved in a scandal because of the Russian language. It was provoked by the reluctance of beauty to give an interview with Katya Osadchaya and sharp Instagram post.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter