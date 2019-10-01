“Miss Ukraine” Margarita Pasha was involved in a scandal because of the Russian language: the model tried…
The new “Miss Ukraine” Margarita Pasha from Kharkov have just joined their duties, and already in trouble in language scandal. A few days ago, a famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya said in Instagram-Stories that in the new issue of “Swetoha life” will not enter the interview with “Miss Ukraine-2019” because she refused to communicate with the lead in the Ukrainian language.
In response, Pasha wrote an angry post on Instagram, in which, after a long philosophical reflection on the theme “all back each boomerang” has concluded that it has the right to Express their thoughts in any language, and who don’t like what he writes in Russian — can unsubscribe.
The post caused a wave of indignation. Then Pasha made a publication in the Ukrainian language. Margarita assured that he refused to speak with Osadchaya solely because of fatigue and poor health. She explained that the receipt of the crown is terrible not getting enough sleep, waking up every day at 4 am and works until late at night.
The post is already in the Ukrainian language, Margaret tried to justify and assure that knowledge of the official language and did not want to offend anyone.
“This is pure slander and fabrication of disgruntled envious! I am equally proficient in both languages, and the Internet you can find plenty of videos where I give interviews in both Russian and Ukrainian. For me it does not matter, and radical positions on this subject I never had”, lived up to it.
But the network has already exploded bomb: users are outraged by the behavior of “Miss Ukraine”. They write that the representative of the country in international competitions has no right to behave this way. Some even require disqualification.
“What she was given the title?”, “What you “Miss Ukraine” if you do not respect their country, its language?” outraged in the network.
National Committee “Miss Ukraine” on this occasion is silent.
Margarita Pasha told about the behind the scenes of the competition and how to prepare for the “Miss world”.
