Miss Ukraine spoke about other participants of the Miss world contest 2019
Miss Ukraine 2019 Margarita Pasha arrived in the British capital London, where will represent our country at the 69th international beauty contest Miss world on 14 December 2019. The girl has published in Instagram photo with Deluxe dark air dress in which the model appeared on the scene in the Charity project.
24-year-old student of the Kiev Institute of international relations spoke warmly about the other contestants.
“I’m so happy 2 years ago my dream came true, I won the beauty contest “Miss Ukraine”… Every girl who represents her country, the beautiful”, — shared his impressions of Margaret.
The Ukrainian believes firmly in his hand and says he went to the Miss world 2019 to win. In General, the minimum program for the beauties to take a seat in the top international competition.
By the way, the final release of Margaret plans to appear in a stunning red designer dress handmade. The approximate cost of the miracle of the outfit is 10 thousand dollars.
Today Pasha shines on the runway in a dress with glubokim neckline that emphasizes the curvy beauty, the broad “Eastern” sleeves off the shoulder. The translucent fabric of the dress creates a wonderful effect of lightness.
Fans beauties in the comments admire the Margarita image and compare it with the goddess. Subscribers want the girl victory in the prestigious international competition and keep pulling for her.
- Gorgeous!
- Super;
- Princess!
- Beauty is ours!
- Luxury;
- Very nice looking!
- More photos from London…
- Lovely!
- Queen! We wish you success!
- With God. Only forward!
- Tasteful dress! Princess!
- You look like a goddess!