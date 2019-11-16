“Miss Ukraine universe” -2019 Anastasia Subota denied a us visa

The winner of the contest “Miss Ukraine universe” -2019 Anastasia Subota denied a U.S. visa.

«Мисс Украина Вселенная» -2019 Анастасии Суботе отказали в американской визе

8 Dec it should represent the country at the “Miss universe” in Atlanta. The refusal was announced by the Chairman of the organizing Committee of the contest Anna Filimonova in Facebook.

Girl needs to fly to the USA on 27 November and there is still a chance to get a visa.

But to speed up the process and positive decision Filimonova decided to go to Ambassador William Taylor. A letter to this address she posted in social networks.

