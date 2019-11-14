“Miss Ukraine universe 2019” denied a us visa: exclusive details of the scandal…
The winner of the national contest “Miss Ukraine universe 2019” Anastasia Saturday 27 November 2019 is expected to fly to the US and start preparation for the contest “Miss universe”, which will be held in Atlanta on December 8th. Alas, among the 76 participants of the 68th international beauty contest may not be representative of Ukraine.
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denied visas 26-year-old resident of Zaporozhye Anastasia Saturday. For all 14 years of holding in Ukraine of the contest “Miss Ukraine universe” — this is the first time when the winner refuse to issue necessary travel documents.
It is known that the contest was held in Kiev, October 24. Until recently, Anastasia was preparing for the international finals. Already been selected for the national costume, and the photoshoot, and received an invitation from the organizing Committee of “Miss universe”.
— On the morning of 14 November Anastasia on Saturday was refused a U.S. visa, and our trip to the contest “Miss universe” cannot be implemented, said Director and owner of the contest “Miss Ukraine universe” Anna Filimonova comments in the “FACTS”. — Before leaving Anastasia in Atlanta, Georgia, there are 12 days left, and we are fully prepared to participate in the prestigious international contest Miss Universe outfits, videos, national souvenir and costume. Over the 14 years of this event for the first time, our Miss has always given a visa and not questioned that the girl really represents Ukraine on the global arena. The more that Anastasia Saturday provided all the necessary documents and proofs. We very much hope that the Ambassador personally acquainted with this situation and the decision of the visa center of the U.S. Embassy will be revised in a positive direction. In case of repeated failure of Ukraine will not be able to participate in the contest “Miss universe” this year. Because of the refusal of a visa.
For this reason Anna Filimonova has sent an official letter to the interim attorney of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor. The text of the letter was in possession of “FACTS”.
“Dear Ambassador of the USA Mr. William B. Taylor Jr. Forced to contact You personally for extra help! I am the Director and owner of multi-year license, with an impeccable reputation as the largest international competition of Miss Universe Ukraine — Anna Filimonova. M Universe — American competition, held annually since 1952, which at the time was the President of USA Mr. Donald Trump. In Ukraine qualifying competition to the Miss Universe Miss Ukraine Universe, held in 2005, the founder and first owner of the license in Ukraine was “Miss Ukraine 2001” Аleksandra Nikolayenko -Ruffin — wife of the famous American businessman Phil Ruffin. October 24, 2019 at Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv hosted the 14th final qualifying competition, which we had the honor to invite You, dear Mr. Ambassador USA. Victory in the competition by decision of the competent the celebrity judges was won by Anastasia on Saturday, representing the city of Zaporozhye. Official information about the event was placed in all media of Ukraine, posted on our official website and other electronic sources, and submitted to the organizing Committee of Miss Universe (USA), which received an official letter about the participation of Anastasia Saturday in the contest Miss Universe 2019, Atlanta, Georgia, US. All documents and materials were prepared and submitted to the organizing Committee, prepared video and photographic materials, the national costume, and other necessary things for the contestants. I want to note that all of our 13 previous contestants of Miss Universe was perfectly prepared, had a decent reputation and made in different years titles 1, 2, 3-Vice Miss Universe and was in the Top 10, 15, 20 contestants. Never any problems with any misconduct and especially of the laws of our participants were not, including on the territory of the USA!
On 12 November 2019 was recorded on submitting documents to the Embassy of USA Anastasia Saturday. In connection with the failure of the computer system at the Embassy, she was offered a new date 14 Nov 2019 10:30 am. She filed documents, including the official letter of the organizing Committee of Miss Universe (English), confirmation of our Committee M Ukraina Universe (English and Ukrainian), a certificate from Alfa-Bank with the statement on the movement on her account (English, Ukrainian languages), documents for ownership of property in Ukraine, as well as other relevant documents. The employee of Embassy of the USA, which with it began the conversation, asked about the purpose of visa USA, Anastasia, fluent in English, answered his questions and handed over the official papers. He, after reviewing them, he replied that he had filed such a paper is not the first time. She asked him to look on the Internet and on official websites. He looked at the computer, I gave her the paper with the denial, without comment.
Don’t want to believe that it was motivated by any other moments, except as a special employment of the employee who is not paid extra time for our party. I ask for Your personal involvement in resolving this issue, in connection with the timing of the contest Miss Universe 2019: 28 Nov — 08 Dec 2019. To arrive in USA Anastasia Saturday should, by the rules of the Committee, 27 Nov.
With deep respect and hope for emergency assistance, Anna Filimonova”.
