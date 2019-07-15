“Miss universe 2012” was admitted to mental health problems
27-year-old model and actress Olivia culpo told about the causes of depression.
Life of the first beauties of the world seems serene, but, of course, is not.
Olivia culpo, the winner of the title “Miss universe — 2012”, revealed a new selfie and selfie taken in a deep depression. She drew the attention of his followers on the fact that at this time continued to, ever wore makeup and looked nice.
“The second photo was taken a few years ago when I was depressed. I had no appetite, I drank, smoked, slept and ate. But still taking photos for social networks, pretending that all is well. Hard period mentally, emotionally, and spiritually ravaged me, this had an impact on the body. All who are in need now, I want to say it was okay not to be okay. Now I look a lot better, “says Culpo.
According to her, she returned the appetite and she takes care of her body. She warns those followers who are striving for high level success in Instagram. “Instagram is always the best version of people and their lives. It can lure us into a trap and make you think that someone is perfect life. It is not“—says the model. Olivia culpo sure if you know what we all have hard times, and not just a series of entertainment and a perfect selfie to cope with them will be easier.