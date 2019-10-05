Missed: model-helper Tishchenko was embarrassing because of the question about MPs
Assistant people’s Deputy from the presidential party “servant of the people” Nikolay Tishchenko Mariana miholap was embarrassing, not being able to answer simple questions related to Ukrainian politics.
The interview with the girl posted the edition “Observer”.
So, Mariana was unable to give the name of the first President of Ukraine, while correctly calling his name.
“Kuchma. No, no, no…. Now, his name was Leonid. I do remember, give me a second. Kuchma was a very long time immediately After Kuchma, Yushchenko and Yanukovych,” she said.
Also the assistant of the MP failed to answer the question about the number of MPs in Parliament. Obviously, she felt that the initiative of the party “servant of the people” to cut the number of MPs to 300 in Parliament have been implemented. Finally, she did not guess the number of members of the “Servant of the people” in the Parliament.
“I know that now reduced, now 300… So, from “public Servants” went 242 MP (254 – “Apostrophe”),” — said the journalist miholap.