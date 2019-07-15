Missing girls found after 4 days of searching (PHOTOS)

Two missing teenage girls who disappeared during a camping trip in Algonquin Park last week was found unharmed, said the provincial police of Ontario.

16-year-old Martha Malek and Maya Mirota was found the dog Monday afternoon, today.

The two girls were part of a larger group of people who went camping in the Park, but on Thursday they were reported missing. Last time at the time they were seen on the route of the Western highlands between lake rainbow lake and Susan lake.

Provincial police in Ontario searched for girls in the air and on the ground, but often growing across the thin trees prevented review.

“They have some experience camping and they have an idea of what they are doing, so let’s hope that if they hear the sounds of the flying tools over their heads, they will find a new area to go out and be noticed,” – said the police.

Members of the Association Ontario search and rescue helped in the ground to look for girls. Not yet reported where teenagers have found.