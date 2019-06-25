Missing in Mexico American found, but he lost his memory
The parents tracked down the man from Arkansas, who in mid-June went missing in the Mexican city of Guadalajara. But he doesn’t remember where he was and what happened to him.
According to relatives, Jesse Pacheco from van Buren, Arkansas, went to Guadalajara to attend the graduation from medical school, where he studied. After graduation, he and his buddy went to a club Strana, to celebrate getting diplomas.
Later, according to cousin Francine Pacheco Solis, his friend was found dead a block from the club, he was shot in the head, and Jesse was missing.
The family sounded the alarm, suggesting that Pacheco was kidnapped. They appealed to the U.S. state Department and the FBI, but to no avail.
Therefore, the American relatives began their own search, and after almost a week, they managed to find it.
Police noticed Pacheco on video from surveillance cameras in one of the Mexican airports on Friday, June 21, when he and his mother left Mexico.
Pacheco is back home in van Buren, Arkansas, but can’t remember what happened after graduation. But his family refuses to tell how he was found.
“I can’t remember anything,’ said 29-year-old man after returning home with his mother and cousin. — It was a complete blackout”.
“Prom was amazing, all my family and friends were there. Then I blacked out, and then, eventually, came back home,” he added.
On the death of his friend, Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero Jesse found out after he was found, the loss greatly upset him.
“Carlos was a close friend of mine, and I’m sorry that this happened to him, said Pacheco. — I had to be in his place. He didn’t deserve it”.
“I never thought that I would go home. I thought my life was over, but I’m home, ‘ said Pacheco. — I’m just glad I’m home”.
