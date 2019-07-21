Missing in Poland a five-year boy s Russian found dead (PHOTO)

The Polish Prosecutor’s office is investigating the murder of five-year Russian boy, who went missing July 10 after the suicide of his father. On Saturday, the tenth day active search for his body was found near motorway near Warsaw, reports TASS.

“In this direction will be conducted the preliminary investigation, which was launched yesterday with the discovery of the body of the child”, -said the press-Secretary of the District Prosecutor’s office in Warsaw Lukasz Lapchinsky.

Five-year-old boy with Russian citizenship living in Poland. The evening of July 10 he was with my father who took the child and drove away with the car. When late at night they returned, the mother told the police. As it turned out, the father of the evening knocked down by a train.

According to investigators, the man committed suicide. His car found in a Parking lot three kilometers from the place where he died. The boy was not around.

To search for the child had thrown all the forces of the Polish police used specially trained dogs, helicopters and drones. The quest connected soldiers, firemen and volunteers were involved in even the psychics.

It is reported that family relationships lately did not happen, the couple lived separately. The local police was a statement from his wife on domestic violence. In the media leaked information about the message the husband sent to his wife shortly before his death. It contains the threat that she may never see son.