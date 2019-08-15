Missing in Syria a fighter against slavery is still alive and hiding from bandits (PHOTO)

Loading...

The head of the movement against slavery “Alternative” Oleg Melnikov, went missing last week in the Syrian province of Idlib Big, alive, but hiding in the shelter. “Nobody knows what exactly happened, but we have information that a local gang (who are likely to operate under the auspices of Hayyat Tahrir al-sham* (ex dzhebhat an-Nusra*)) put a bounty on the life of Oleg. As a result, the group has to hide in a safe place,” according to the website movement.

In the “Alternative” noted that information is still very small, but it is known that the group had completed its task. That Melnikov is still alive and hiding, also said his assistant Maxim Vaganov. “A local gang received information that the group is Russian. They made a kind of hunting. There is information that for any information on the whereabouts of Oleg, the bandits are willing to pay”, – he said RBC.

Human rights defenders are unable to get in touch because in the refuge. That Melnikov is still alive, it became known from sources on the spot said Vaganov. The task of “Alternatives” in Idlib was to find and evacuate two children citizen of Kazakhstan.

On 12 August, the movement has told about the call from anonymous caller who said that Miller is allegedly in captivity and demanded a ransom. In the “Alternative” caller called the scammer and explained that in Idlib competes with many groups who want to make money or to attract attention.

*”Dzhebhat an-Nusra” (“Hayat Tahrir al-sham”), the group recognized as a terrorist and banned by the court.