Missing in the mountains of California 73-year-old tourist found alive in a week
73-year-old Eugene Joe was discharged from the hospital on June 29 after dozens of people were looking for it for a week in the mountains of California.
The search and rescue team tweeted a photo with Joe from the hospital, posting pictures of his Hiking boot with oiled visibly and torn soles, says KTLA.
About 75 people were divided into 11 teams, combed the mountains of San Gabriel North of Los Angeles after Joe separated from the Hiking group and got lost at the foot of mount Waterman. It happened on June 22.
Seven days later, about 11 a.m. June 29, a search and rescue team of the Sheriff’s Department in Altadena finally found it in the gorge in the area of Devil’s canyon, a few miles from where he went missing.
Joe heard the rescuers talking to someone from the camp, and called for help. The 73-year-old man had no visible injuries, and was taken by air to a hospital.
Officials learned that Joe didn’t eat at least five days and drank water from the Creek Devil’s canyon. To stay warm, he slept on hot stones and covered with jacket.
Until Joe had to survive in the wild, was observed in the region of moderate temperature and high humidity level after heavy rains. Probably all this together helped the man to stay warm and not die from dehydration.
“There were a lot of tears and joy, — said the rescuers — he’s so happy and grateful that you came back and said do not go in any trips”.