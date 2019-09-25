Missing the former head of the Estonian Danske Bank found dead (PHOTO)

In Tallinn found the body of missing earlier the head of branch of Danske Bank in Estonia Aivar the Reha, reports the portal Delfi with reference to the police and border guard Board.

According to ERR, the body of Rekha was found in a garden of his own home, and the environment indicates that the banker had committed suicide. The corpse has no signs of violent death, there is also no indication on the accident,” – said the operations duty officer mihashi Prefecture Valdo põder Agency BNS. According to him, to protect loved ones, Ivar the Reha from negative emotions, the police and border guard Board will refrain from mentioning details related to the discovery of the body. The police will not investigate the incident.

The banker disappeared on Monday, September 23, after the morning went out of the house. Operations Manager mihashi Prefecture Valdo põder said earlier that the authorities have reason to believe that the life of the Reha is in danger. Relatives of the banker claimed that he was acting weird – didn’t take his dog on a walk and left the house mobile phone. To search for the Reha was involved dozens of police officers, including dog handlers with dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles. Search parties combed the nearby forest, and also checked the bottom of nearby bodies of water.

31 July 2018, the Estonian government attorney’s office was opened a criminal case against the Estonian branch of Danske Bank after the owner of Hermitage Capital William Browder filed a statement about the crime against 26 employees of the Estonian branch of the Bank. According to Browder, local Bank employees, led by Ivar the Reha has created conditions for large-scale money laundering and hid it.

In October, the Estonian government has decided to conduct its investigation of what happened in the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. And in November the Prosecutor’s office of Denmark presented the preliminary charges on four cases of violation of the rules on money laundering. All of them are connected with the Estonian branch of the Danish Bank. The Danish Bank is under investigation in the United States. Amid the scandal in September last year, the resignation of the head of the Bank Thomas Bergen. The former head of the Estonian branch of Ivar the Reha were not a suspect in the case.

At the end of the year in Estonia was arrested 10 former employees of the Bank who, according to investigators, “deliberately allowed the Bank’s customers to execute transactions related to money laundering”. It was reported that through the Estonian branch of the Danish Bank in 2007-2015 years was 201 billion euros of problematic origin. The number of transactions remains unknown. At this time, from 15 thousand closed today for Bank accounts under suspicion is not less than 6.2 thousand

“Grey” transactions were connected with business customers, non-residents, ceased operations. Among them are citizens of the UK, Finland, Russia, Denmark, and the representatives of 85 States. Among the 15 thousand non-residents 23% – citizens of the Russian Federation, and 12% from Latvia, 9% in Cyprus, 4% in the UK. In February of this year it became known that from-for scandal the Bank closes branches in Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.