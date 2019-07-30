Missing tortoise found with the help of “composite sketch”
Nine-year-old girl drew a beloved pet and put up posters.
In the house little Ella lived two 60-year-old tortoise — Chalky and Spot. They had been in the family for over 50 years, but one day, playing in the garden, felt adventurers and decided to go to walk in the light, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
The spot was not as fast, found it, but Chalky fled in an unknown direction, left alone with this cruel world.
In the end, the best friends found themselves on different sides of the fence, and Ella could not accept the fact that Chalky left them.”Due to the recent hot weather, Spock and Chalky became very active — says the girl’s mother. Spot slipped along with Chalky, but was not as fast, and we almost immediately found it.”
The family was looking for a turtle wherever possible, but the search was unsuccessful. During these long years, Chalky became a real member of the family, everything about him really worried. But nobody was upset stronger than 9-year-old Ella (perhaps more upset Spock, but he did not tell).”These turtles are special to us. My daughter Ella has always helped to care for them, so she was very worried, when it was discovered that Chalky went missing”.
Ella couldn’t stop looking and stop thinking about the poor Chalky, but because she had a terrific idea — to draw a wanted poster of a pet.”It was her idea, and she spent a lot of time on drawings. We walked through our village and pasted posters in the hope that they will help to find trapped Chalky”.
It’s been seven days, and on Chalky there was no news. The family already began to abandon the hopes to return the turtle, but, oddly enough, painted posters worked!
“Loss! His name is Chalky. He has a friend who misses him. And we all miss you too and love it”
It turned out that Chalky is gone from the house very close and roamed the road at a time when it was noticed. The person who found the turtle, was worried about her and contacted the society for the protection of animals.
Arrived at the scene the employee of the society Nicola Sullivan. She was going to take the turtle to a shelter, but on the way noticed a poster of Ella and realized that Chalky has a home.”The person who found Chalky, took very good care of it. Then I went to the address listed on the poster, and happily discovered that the missing turtle is really Chalky! In the family were very happy to have him back”.
Ella and turtle Spot is finally reunited with his friend Chalky. They continue to lead a happy carefree life in one of the villages of the UK. Such is the happy ending.