Mission possible: Tom cruise met with Vladimir Zelensky (photo)
Famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise, who arrived to Ukraine lit up in the Moscow metro station “Golden gate”, met with President Vladimir Zelensky. World-renowned actor, Director and producer came to the meeting in the President’s Office on the evening of 30 September.
During the meeting Tom cruise Zelensky said that he is interested in Ukrainian locations for the filming of one of his new movies. This was one of the reasons of his visit to our country. The President shared his experience and told about attraction of foreign investments into the national film industry. Recently, the Parliament adopted a law on compensation to foreign producers who will shoot films in Ukraine. He hoped that the law would attract investments in Ukraine powerful international filmmakers.
Recall, Tom cruise is a famous American actor, film Director, producer and screenwriter, winner of three awards “Golden globe” and three-time nominee for “Oscar”.
