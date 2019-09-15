MISSISSAUGA celebrates the winner of the U.S. Open Andreescu (PHOTO)

Today champion of the U.S. Open Bianca Andreescu will praise as a hero, or rather heroine, in her hometown of MISSISSAUGA, where in honor of her historic victory will arrange a Grand rally at Celebration Square.

The event, which was called “She the North Rally” (long live the “Game of Thrones”!), scheduled for 5 PM.

It will be attended by the mayor of MISSISSAUGA Bonnie Crombie, mayor of Toronto John Tory, Federal liberal leader Justin Trudeau and many other dignitaries.

“We have invited dignitaries from all levels of government, and I think that there will be unexpected guests,’ said Crombie in an interview on Saturday. We want to show this young champion love of her hometown. I assume that will be at least 30,000 people, so please please come. Let’s show her Andreescu the love that she deserves. She is the champion and she is our champion.”

Andreescu, who was training at the tennis club in MISSISSAUGA, defeated Serena Williams in two sets last weekend and became the first citizen of Canada, who won the title of champion in the Grand Slam tournament in singles.

Since her historic victory, she appeared on “the late show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The View”, and even Drake congratulated her, but really, after the rapper was criticized for what he didn’t call her immediately after the victory.

During today’s meeting, she will present the keys to the city, and representatives of the city administration officially officially present to the public a sign with the name of a new street “Andreescu Way”.

Last week the city of MISSISSAUGA Council voted to name a street in honor of Andreescu, although not yet decided which one get such an honor.