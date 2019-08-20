Mistress ex-husband Lorak decided to prove that she is not escortsite
In late July, the Network appeared information about the fact that the ex-husband of Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian, no longer free. And after a while a Turkish businessman, and he confirmed guesses of the public. In his Instagram Murat published a joint photo with the girl, taken during a holiday in Spain, says Viva.
Then the media found out, Roman pair lasted for six months, and chosen men was Julia (Samia) Akhmetov. Moreover, she admitted that now their pairs around a lot of negativity, because many blamed her divorce Murat and Ani.
“I am not responsible for his divorce, as all write. I know one thing — love is stronger than evil and dirty languages… He’s a free man. And we meet”, she wrote.
Now the couple spends all his free time together, and Murat regularly publishes stories in photos with your favorite. So, this weekend Nalchajian showed the image during a holiday with friends. In the picture Murat was accompanied by the caption “Family”, the table is depicted and his new girlfriend.
At the same time, after the first news about a couple of some detractors found the beauty profile on the website of elite prostitutes, writes eg.ru.
There it was stated that she was 23 years old. And for the sex services she takes from $ 160 (half an hour) to $ 550 (three hours).
But Akhmetov has said that her photographs to the portal of prostitutes sent some scoundrels who fabricated this page.
“I previously worked as a fitness model, underwear model, my pictures stolen from my personal iCloud and Instagram. This is blackmail, demanding money, I refused, so they started me on purpose to compromise under the escort website. I never did. I spoke with an official statement on these sites, and they gave me the answer that my photos are not there. This is someone’s bad joke”, — said the girl.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak after the recent scandalous divorce with the Turk Murat had an affair with the sound-producer Egor Gleb. And yet she manages to throw dust into the eyes of his fans that she is incredibly happy in a new relationship.
