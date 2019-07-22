Mistress ex-husband of Ani Lorak published a photo with new boyfriend

Almost a year ago, the network real scandal: husband Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian caught cheating with another girl. A video in which a man passionately hugging Yana Belyaev in one of night clubs of Kiev, instantly went viral. Moreover, it was rumored that the couple already lives together. Shortly after the controversial video became known that the singer filed for divorce. Now, the singer began a new life and a new relationship with 26-year-old Yegor Gleb.

But with regard to Murata, that many were convinced that the businessman continued his relationship with Jana. Because now the lover do not interfere to build a family… However, as it turned out, the affair of Murat and Yana did not continue. She has a new boyfriend, with whom she flew away to rest. This became known thanks to social networks — there Belyaev published a joint photo with the guy.