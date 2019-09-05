Mistress Pavlik staged a public showdown with his ex-wife of singer
Nearly four years singer Viktor Pavlik hid relationship with his young mistress, his PR Manager Catherine Repacholi. Even after he said publicly about the divorce, it seemed that all parties were able to agree, will not wash dirty linen in public and public showdown. But after numerous interviews young lover Pavlik, one of which she stated that “good wives do not go” ex-wife of Viktor Pavlik Larissa could not resist and published an emotional post to Facebook in which he spoke about the infidelities of Viktor Pavlik and accused Repihovo greed. They say that an artist spends on beloved huge sums, while for her and their son money has never been.
Repacova broke out retaliatory post, which did not spare the feelings of the opponent, accusing her of lying, and even that lived on the means of the husband.
“You, Larisa, in the summer vacationing abroad, skiing in winter. You, Larisa when I asked my ex-husband to buy the watch, then the jacket (which is normal). You, Larissa asked her husband to buy a new iPhone, at that time, when he had left the house. I’ve witnessed Victor regularly sends money for food. Thousands. And so it was all 4 years. Can’t they find the money and McDonald’s? I think you need to stop trying to shift the responsibility for my own life for someone else,” — says Ekaterina.
She also refuted accusations of greed. He says that before he met Victor could afford to visit the expensive beauty salons and travel.
“All childhood I traveled with my mom. Thanks to my sister (not your ex-husband), I have the habit to be served in high-quality showrooms and, in principle, to care for themselves (I for this a man is not needed). And you know what mom, Victor is a new TV with my initiative? She refused a new phone, asking TV. You know how much Victor helps his children and grandchildren? I know!“, retorted Repacova.
Larissa to engage in further discussion with Katerina did not. “Why spoil it with negativity your life?!“, — she wrote.
From the explanation of the relationship of women Viktor Pavlik has been kept in side. On the subject of the care of the family he speaks very carefully. In an interview with “FACTS,” the singer admitted that relations with Repacholi last almost four years. To marry the actor is not going to.
