Mitrofanov hold an open workout ahead of his fight in Kiev: the date and place
The undefeated Ukrainian boxer, the representative of the company K2 Promotions Ukraine Dmitry Mitrofanov finishes preparing for his match, which will take place on 10 August in Kiev. On the eve of battle Mitrofanov will meet with his opponent, an experienced boxer from Poland Rafal by Yatskevich.
As it became known “FACTS”, open training Mitrofanova and Yatskevich will take place on August 8 in the capital’s shopping center “Gulliver”. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00.
Recall, the fight Mitrofanova and Yatskevich will take place the evening of professional Boxing VIP Boxing Party at the club Carribean Club.
Also on 9 August at 13:00 in Klitschko Expo (NSC Olimpiyskiy) will host the weigh-in procedure all participants of the evening of Boxing. The event is a young promotion company Eliseev Boxing Team, with the support of K2 Promotions Ukraine.
As a part of VIP Boxing Party on August 10 in the capital “Carribean Club” in addition to the fight Mitrofanov-Yatskevich there will also be a battle between Intercontinental champion WBA Khasan Baysangurov and difficult boxer from Belarus, ex — candidate for the title of world champion WBO Ilya Kharlamov.
Also will compete with their rivals experienced fighter Hussein Baisangurov and champion of the youth Olympic Games, the WBC world champion among youth Ramil Hajiyev.
Broadcast fights will be a TV channel XSport.
As reported by “FACTS”, the last day of summer, August 31, at his London bout Vasyl Lomachenko, who will fight against Brit Luke Campbell.
