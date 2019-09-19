Mitsubishi has announced the premiere of the new crossover
In the framework of the Tokyo motor show Mitsubishi will present the conceptual crossover.
On the eve of the brand has released the first teaser news and declassified some information about the power plant novagas model.
Representatives of brands reporting that the new crossover will combine the expertise and hybrid technology, as well as a new all-wheel drive system.
The concept car is described as electric crossover, which will provide an unrivalled driving pleasure, and also confidence on all road segments.
Also the company noted that Mitsubishi will offer a new format of vehicle that combines a compact hybrid drivetrain and an electric all-wheel drive system.