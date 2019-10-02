Mitsubishi has launched the Outlander crossover fourth generation
Mitsubishi Motors began testing on normal roads the Outlander crossover fourth generation.
If you look closely, you will notice that your new Mitsubishi will be similar to the concept Engelberg Tourer presented this spring.
The current model of the crossover will differ two-storey head optics, angular frames of the door and increased glass lanterns.
According to rumors, the Outlander will be soplatformennika Nissan X-Trail the next generation, as in 2016 the company Mitsubishi Motors has joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
Speaking of motors, we can say that the crossover may get a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.4-litre atmosfernika and two electric motors, – this was stated at the Engelberg Tourer.
It ensures the supply of the electric range of 70 kilometres, and with a gasoline engine is 700 kilometers.