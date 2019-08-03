Mitsubishi managed to beat the record for the export of machinery
The leaders of the automotive group Mitsubishi managed to beat the record for the export of machinery.
To achieve the increase in export performance was due to open a three car factories and one plant specializing in the production of engines in Thailand.
According to official data, a total of three production sites managed to raise more than 4 million vehicles for export.
A full staff of Thai brand representation includes more than 7,000 employees. Moreover, several thousand people are engaged in logistics and industrial associations.
All the factories of the brand work in a regular mode. But the increase in the production of machines due to the use of modern equipment and the creation of a virtually Autonomous of the production process.
According to the leaders of the group, the result is not the limit, so now Mitsubishi is building the ambitious plans for further development of the brand and the release of new car models.