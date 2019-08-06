Mitsubishi Outlander available with new trim
August 6, 2019
Buyers of crossovers Mitsubishi Outlander got the opportunity to order a new complete set of interior trim in a stylish beige colour. This option will be offered only for top version Ultimate with 2.4-liter engine, automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The first cars will appear in dealerships before the end of the month.
