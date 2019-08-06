Mitsubishi Outlander available with new trim

August 6, 2019
Mitsubishi Outlander доступен с новой отделкой салона

Buyers of crossovers Mitsubishi Outlander got the opportunity to order a new complete set of interior trim in a stylish beige colour. This option will be offered only for top version Ultimate with 2.4-liter engine, automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The first cars will appear in dealerships before the end of the month.

This upholstery is available only to buyers of all-wheel drive crossover with a 2.4-litre engines and automatic transmissions in picking Ultimate.

