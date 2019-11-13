Mitsubishi presented the new crossover-minivan
The Japanese told about the new Mitsubishi Cross Xpander — the compact MPV terrain created in the current corporate style, with an economical engine, suspension as the “Kruzak” and wide wheel arches.
In August of 2017 at the motor show in Indonesia introduces an all-new compact crossover SUV-minivan Mitsubishi Xpander. The car was created exclusively for the markets of South-East Asia. And hope that the model will get to Europe did not materialize.
Today the guys from the land of the rising sun presented a compact MPV, off-road version of the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. The latter, in comparison with the standard model, became wider and acquired a retouched design, increased by 20 mm ground clearance (225 mm), wheel arches with plastic expanders and 17-inch alloy wheels.
New Xpander Cross seats six passengers and is armed with a modified economical 1.5-litre petrol engine. Assembly of cars for the Asian markets will be launched in the Indonesian plant in Cikarang. On the launch of the van in Europe is not yet mentioned.