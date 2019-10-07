Mitsubishi showed the redesigned minivan Zinger on the basis of the Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi has updated its frame van Zinger.
The production of this car started in 2005.
Then the platform for their new product borrowed from the Pajero Sport, however, in contrast to its “donor” van equipped with rear wheel drive.
Last update, the model has survived into 2015, and now the brand is ready to offer buyers “ramnik” 2020 model year. The presentation of the novelties was organized in Taiwan.
In this country Zinger goes under the brand name of CMC (China Motor Corporation).
New Zinger shows off new head optics, modified grille, different bumpers and other rear lights.
Changes have been made to the interior of the van: there appeared a modern three-spoke steering wheel, a virtual “tidy”, as well as advanced multimedia. The salon can be presented in five performances and a seven-seater.
In motion Mitsubishi Zinger leads derated 136-strong 4G69 2.4-liter with peak torque of 206 Nm. As for hovering, it stands five-step “automatic”.