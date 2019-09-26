Mitsubishi’s new Outlander became more and more interesting
This new three-row SUV may appear in the next year and its design will be based on the concept of Engelberg Tourer.
The other day in Michigan was spotted an interesting prototype of an SUV in camouflage which is not immediately recognizable Mitsubishi Outlander next generation. It is expected that the novelty will be released in 2021. It should be noted that the model has a nonstandard location of the headlights, an unusual trim of the grille and the shape of the rear lights, which were taken directly from the concept car Tourer Engelberg from Mitsubishi.
The dimensions of the model indicate that the next Outlander will significantly increase in size. Current generation model is in the compact SUV segment, but the new model looks more impressive and is likely to have a more roomy third row of seats. It seems that the crossover will be in line with Honda Pilot or Hyundai Santa Fe. With the release of new products to market, the model line of the brand will change, and the Eclipse Cross will be the smallest SUV’s.
It is expected that the new Outlander will get a different platform. In addition it is likely that the base engine will be a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine with turbocharging, and will also offer the V6 engine and a hybrid modification. Presumably, more information about the Mitsubishi Outlander 2021 will appear next year, when the company prepares to launch a new model on the US market.