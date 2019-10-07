“Mitya” of “Matchmakers” tired to endure the humiliation and leaves the series
Playing the role of Mitya actor Nikolai Dobrynin decided to withdraw from the series “Matchmakers”, as it tired to be a “fool” for the family Kovalev and Budko.
Think about the act, the actor began after the “Matchmakers” left Anatoly Vasiliev sang the role of Yuri Kovalev. Then in the script he died of a heart attack.
As recognized by the actor himself, he took pleasure in the fact that the actor Fyodor Dobronravov on the script of the film constantly harshly made fun of him, and Vasiliev had the intelligent to remain silent. He is convinced that his acting talent in this series were completely buried, and on the street passers-by with him trying to joke like Fedor in the movie.
Now the same will happen again with Mitya, writes VistaNews.
After the departure of Anatoly Vasiliev all the stones and the jokes flew in the garden of the honored artist Nikolai Dobrynin. It put up a clown and loser, stupid pussy and drunk. Mitya himself saw his role in a comical light, but not so pretentious and calling.
Before that Nicholas starred in other roles and did not see himself as the “forever a beaten dog.” Only Fedor Dobronravov was satisfied with the script of his friend and colleague from the “Six frames” Edward Radzyukevich. It is possible that the script was built under Dobronravova, or rather under his hero Ivan Budko, because in fact in the series can be traced to the dominance of I over other actors and Actresses.
Another reason to leave the series became the unknown with its further fate because of the war of Russia against Ukraine and a significant upgrade of the cast. So, Anna Kosmal is married and now expecting a child. Olga Artemyev decided to go to Germany for an indefinite period.
As previously reported “FACTS”, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has addressed to Vladimir Zelensky with a tempting offer to postpone the shooting of the series “Matchmakers” to his country.
