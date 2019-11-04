“Mityaya” expelled for drunkenness: the reason for the departure of Nikolai Dobrynin from “the Matchmakers”
The series “Matchmakers”, where Fyodor Dobronravov, Nikolay Dobrynin played drunks, have made them popular Pets in Russia. Subsequently, this image has played a cruel joke with one of the actors, writes “Express Gazeta”.
“Kohl Dobrynin for systematic drunkenness was expelled from the series “Matchmakers”, and nothing better to do he went to the theatre Babkina for the role of Kisa Vorobyaninov”,— writes the author.
However, he said that already a good reason to play Dobrynin confided only in the second part.
“But he was not discouraged, because the work now does not interfere with the thoughtful search for yourself in the art”, — stated in the article.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that playing the role of Mitya actor Nikolai Dobrynin decided to withdraw from the series “Matchmakers”, as it tired to be a “fool” for the family Kovalev and Budko. Think about the act, the actor began after the “Matchmakers” left Anatoly Vasiliev sang the role of Yuri Kovalev. Then in the script he died of a heart attack.
The actor admitted that he was not pleased by the fact that the actor Fyodor Dobronravov on the script of the film constantly harshly made fun of him, and Vasiliev had the intelligent to remain silent. He is convinced that his acting talent in this series were completely buried, and on the street passers-by with him trying to joke like Fedor in the movie.
As previously reported “FACTS”, one of the main roles in the sitcom “in-Laws” Fedor Dobronravov said that the team’s offensive series remains to shoot a few scenes at the end of his seventh season. According to him, the shooting is scheduled for January-February and summer 2020.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter