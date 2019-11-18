Mix Apple cider vinegar with 1 Cup of water, and you will forget about all skin problems
Many women are very familiar with the benefits of Apple cider vinegar. It is highly rich in acetic, lactic and malic acid. It contains a lot of antibacterial and antifungal properties.
They are very important for fighting off infection and also cures dry skin, itching and inflammation. In Apple cider vinegar also contains essential vitamins and minerals (potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus and sodium) that will help to cure many skin problems.
Apple cider vinegar fights wrinkles
If you wash every day with diluted Apple cider vinegar, it is possible to get rid of wrinkles.
Apple cider vinegar removes toxins
If you regularly use Apple cider vinegar, you can save the skin from toxicity, which will prevent further skin problems.
Apple cider vinegar balances the pH levels of the skin
Thanks to Apple cider vinegar can solve the problems with oily skin.
How to treat eczema with Apple cider vinegar!
Here’s what you need:
Apple cider vinegar – 2 teaspoons;
Water – 1 Cup;
Cotton pads – 3 PCs.
Mix the water and Apple cider vinegar. Cotton pads soak in this blend and apply them on the affected areas of the skin. Repeat this until you notice improvement.
Bath with Apple cider vinegar
Here’s what you need:
Apple cider vinegar – half Cup;
Coconut oil.
Need to add Apple cider vinegar to a bath and take her in for 15 minutes. After that, wipe your face with a towel and apply coconut oil on the body.
Drink drink with Apple cider vinegar
Here’s what you need:
Apple cider vinegar – 1 tsp;
Water – 1 Cup (peeled).
All mix and drink it 2-3 times a day, in order to strengthen the immune system and prevent eczema.