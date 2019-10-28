MMA fighter after a fight, in a state grogg, decided to hold a reception against the referee (video)
On the eve of Montville (Connecticut, USA) at Mohegan Sun Arena hosted the next tournament in mixed martial arts Bellator 232.
In one of the fights of the evening, which met Marcus Surin and Devin Powell, there was a strange episode after the end of the battle.
Powell successfully conducted suffocating his opponent, and, despite the fact that Surin pointedly signaled that he was all right, showing thumb, the judge made the decision to leave the fight and award the victory of 31-year-old American.
However, Marcus, being in a semiconscious state, tried to hold takedown…against the judge.