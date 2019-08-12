Mnogomillionniy boat crashed into the dock, scaring the visitors of the restaurant (video)
Mnogomillionniy superyacht Moatize crashed into a pier in the Australian city of Cairns, scaring the visitors of the restaurant. The vessel has a length of 45.6 meters was out of order one of the engines, resulting in lost control over its management. Part of the crew rushed on deck, signaling to people that they moved away. The others tried to stop and minimize potential damage, dangling anchor.
As reports News.com.au, visitors and employees of the waterfront restaurant Prawn Star, which was an old converted trawler, experienced an unforgettable experience.
“It was very scary. Everyone was shouting and was very scared. But no one was hurt, and this is important… I offered people free beer, but they said it was the best entertainment in their lives in recent years, so they are not particularly worried about free beer… One of the visitors said, that he felt himself the hero of the movie “Speed 2″,” — said the restaurant Manager Kay Greene. The restaurant was temporarily shut down as the yacht had damaged one of its pontoons.
