Mobile applications that need to survive in America
Russian-speaking immigrant in the United States Rimma ASEAN said in his blog for the VC that US residents are much more actively using mobile applications than people in post-Soviet countries. She made a list of the most needed in America apps that greatly simplify life in the States.
Next — word to her.
When I moved to America two years ago, I already knew some basic applications that people use every day to search for a cafe or a taxi (Yelp, Uber). Having lived there for some time, I realized that in the US, the home of Apple and Microsoft, the app is almost for everything. There’s an app that throws you for a virtual coin. And there’s an app that shows at what point in the movie it is better to go to the toilet not to miss anything interesting (RunPee).
I decided to save some time for you and gathered a list of the most needed.
Transport
Uber (Uber)
What it is: an App to call a taxi.
Interesting fact: In America, do not hail a car on the street. Don’t try to stand on the road with outstretched hand, in many States it is even prohibited by law.
Pros: to Use Uber convenient, safe (the drivers have ratings and reviews), fast (you pick up after 5 minutes) and cheap. In the States there is a choice of different tariffs, one of which UberPool (tested in Russian). This is the most economical option. Plus the fact that you can see the price immediately, which does not depend on time.
Minus: minus Conditional UberPool that travel time may increase as the application tries to seat next to you travel. Conditional I think its because it happens not always, about half of the cases. And companions, as the drivers are very nice. You never know who you will meet, and what an incredible story they will tell you. Drivers generally like people, spiders, lead a double life: I met an FBI agent, a writer, a drug dealer, and so on.
Cost: an average of $5-15 per ride depending on distance and time of day.
Lyft (Lift)
What it is: the Same Uber app to call a taxi. Almost as popular as Uber, but the Russians don’t know about it, because it is only in America. I highly recommend downloading on arrival.
Plus: are Often the rates are lower than Uber, especially over short distances.
Minus: But sometimes the rates are higher…) So it’s good to have both applications and compare value.
Cost: an average of $5-15 per ride depending on distance and time of day.
Music
Pandora (Pandora)
What it is: Pandora is a phenomenon we haven’t met yet. This is an Internet radio that generates a playlist in accordance with your request.
Pros: No need to suffer and waste time composing a playlist manually. You simply enter the name of the song or artist, and the system selects similar in genre compositions. You can also configure the channel to your liking or create several different “stations”.
Minus: the Presence of advertising, which, however, can be disabled by buying the premium rate. It also provides the ability to change songs unlimited number of times, whereas in the free version you can do only a few times.
Cost: Free or $4-12.99 per month for premium rate.
Spotify (Spotify)
What it is: a Service which you can use for free and legally listen to music online. Unlike Pandora, there are many countries besides the US.
Interesting fact: In 2014, the service was ready to appear in Russia, the company even managed to register a legal entity. But then plans changed because of the political and economic crisis in Russia. So, one of the top managers of the music label (very true) said: “the Russian people are not very accustomed to paying for content. On the other hand, they enjoy listening to music in a stream — they are accustomed to social network Vkontakte (Wikipedia).
Plus: In Spotify you can create playlists and share them with each other.
Minus: the free version of the song is impossible to switch/scroll through songs.
Cost: Free or $9.99 per month for the premium rate.
Travel
Skiplagged (Skiplist)
What it is: an App for finding cheap flights. The secret is that Skiplagged is looking for tickets, using the method of hidden city ticketing. As you know, the tickets with a change cheaper than direct flights. Skiplagged selects a flight whose scheduled layover in your destination, and offers to buy the desired “half flight”. In the end, you just go to transplant and score the next flight segment.
Interesting fact: a Major American airline United was furious when he found out what behind them does Skiplagged, and filed them in court. But it lost.
Pros: many times I have found the very best deals using this app (for example, for my trip to Denver for $150 from San Diego and back), and didn’t even know that it works on the principle described above — do not feel the difference is no more than a good difference in price. Convenient, simple and affordable.
Disadvantage: In most cases it is impossible to register baggage. Sometimes the baggage is not included in the ticket price — only a small bag/backpack.
Localie (Locale)
What it is: an App for finding local Russian-speaking residents in any city in the world (not only in America but also in Europe, CIS). Guys-immigrants who are happy to show the city to tourists and make new friends. Like the tour, but steeper. Recommend!
Interesting fact: came Up with the service Nick Nedelciuc from Peter. Nick realized that all the cool trips he had when he visited friends in other countries or somehow got recommendations from the locals. It would seem that the idea was on the surface, and he became the one who was able to implement it efficiently.
Pros: No installed program or strictly limited time — you book the local resident and agree with him about the program that will be of interest to you, fit you, in terms of timing and wishes. All walks are individual — just you and your friends (with up to four people the cost does not change). More convenient for those who have just immigrated and didn’t know anyone in the country.
Minus: While not all cities have the local residents, so the query is better to send in advance.
Cost: $59 half day, $95 for the whole day.
Movies
Netflix (Netflix)
What it is: an Online movie theater which gathers a huge number of different paintings. Since 2013, Netflix also began to produce its own movies, TV shows.
Interesting fact: in 2016 Netflix like as there were in Russia (but not in the Crimea, because America does not recognize part of Russia…). Despite the official launch of the translated into Russian series there is almost no, but many films are dubbed and have subtitles. This spring, the American company hired a bunch of freelancers to rectify this situation.
I wonder why here they do not stop that we are not used to pay for watching movies?
Pros: Good quality, the presence of the “family” tariff, availability, convenience.
Minus: not all movies are on Netflix.
Cost: $8-14 per month.
Another interesting fact: And yet there is a very popular expression of Netflix and chill, what it means to watch TV and do nothing. Americans just love it so much that they already Souvenirs with this slogan out. This is probably my favorite way of spending free time for many people.
But if a guy invites you to his to Netflix and chill, it means the same thing that we “watch a movie” 🙂
Food
Yelp! (ELP)
What it is: the Most important app for finding cafes, restaurants and other services. This service is wildly popular, use them all and often… (because the food industry in the US is huge).
Pros: Easy search by location, rating system (stars) and reviews.
Minus: People are very strict in their judgments… Can I put 1 star for the fact that the window flying flies.
Cost: Free.
UberEats (Uberis)
What it is: an App for ordering food delivery. You place the order in the application, pay online, and Uber-the driver enters the café and takes it for you.
Interesting fact: (from the Forbes interview about the launch of Russia) “Starting here was difficult to assess due to external factors — the weather, the traffic. Many details of the process have had to adapt. For example, for Moscow, we made a special thermal bags, which don’t use anywhere else. Conventional bags are available in all cities, but in Moscow they can withstand temperatures up to -50 degrees. Also Moscow is the only city where UberEATS has partnered with foot couriers. In General, Moscow is the coldest and one of the most Northern cities, which now runs UberEATS.”. Well, now it all belongs to Yandex, you know.
Pros: No need to climb on different sites of the institutions, all gathered in one application + a it shows places nearby that are open today. Ordering can be done 24 hours a day.
More conveniently, it is possible to get food from restaurants who do not have their own delivery services. That is, if you suddenly wanted a burrito from the van on a nearby street, then you can order it.
Minus: the Driver is supposed to leave a tip (+ shipping cost)… So if you have the opportunity to ask a guy / friend to perform this simple task, you get more economical)
Cost: shipping is $4.99 + tips.
Postmates (Postmates)
What it is: an App for ordering food delivery and beyond. You place the order in app, and the driver/courier does the rest. This can be anything from ordering food from restaurant to purchase charge in the Apple Store.
Pros: wide range of services.
Postmates use including to order products from supermarkets and even alcohol.
Disadvantage: the shipping Cost is slightly higher than, for example, UberEATS.
Cost: shipping is $7.99 + tip + a small Commission for each unit in the shopping list.
Purchase
Amazon (Amazon)
What it is: the biggest online store where you can buy almost everything that is sold legally.
Interesting fact: Amazon is famous for its hard (“fascist”, at the request of staff) conditions. The company uses the metric system, competition between employees, and negative selection that makes employees either “exceed the limits of its possibilities”, or burn out at work (Wiki). There are many articles on the subject.
Pros: Large range (34 categories); it is convenient to select products based on user feedback; fast shipping; prices are sometimes slightly lower than retail.
In addition to the goods there is a section with online movies. Often movies that are not on Netflix is on Amazon Prime.
Disadvantage: Purely ideological… As you read, what people to work, begin to doubt, whether such a company to support.
Cost: the Cost of delivery varies; there is the option of subscribing to Amazon Prime for $10.99 per month. Then shipping is free + access to movies.
eBay (eBay)
What it is: Another great online store where you can buy and sell any goods not prohibited by law. The price of either a fixed or done online auction.
Interesting fact: Here are some particularly valuable items sold on eBay. The manuscript of Shakespeare’s Prince of Tyre, a survivor of the Great fire of London in 1666 (£5 million); the Grumman Gulfstream II ($4.9 million); a Yellow McLaren F1 1993 ($1.7 million);
Pros: you Can find the very best deals. If you want to save — you here.
Minus: there is No guarantee of the quality of the purchased goods.
Cost: Free (pay for the goods and its shipment takes place without the involvement of eBay).
Craigslist (Craigslist)
What it is: the Most controversial, the most suspicious, but at the same time, for some reason the most popular site in America. Here you can buy a bike, find a job or rent an apartment to rent. But you have to go through dozens of strange people who send you pictures of their genitals by mail, and so on.
Pros: Really, a lot of people find housing/supported products through this website. There is also a section with free things, where you can find decent deals (girlfriend cool couch was snatched).
Minus: a Huge number of scams, perverts, fake ad; Uncomfortable setting.
Cost: Free.
OfferUp (Offerup)
What it is: More pilichina alternative Craigslist. An app where you can buy/resell any item, including a car (there are some good examples).
Pros: Easy to use interface. There is a system of reviews and ratings of the sellers.
Minus: there is No guarantee of the quality of purchased goods. But, as a rule, all the “pig in a poke”.
Cost: Free.
Money
Venmo (Venmo)
What it is: a social network for money transfer.
Imagine an app to transfer funds, convenient, as the savings Bank, but only to transfer, you can card absolutely any Bank. Find other, like in the social network, enter the amount and done! One of the chips that the rest of your friends see the comment you leave to the translation.
Pros: Convenience — the most important and indisputable advantage. And comments funny read (below are a few of my screenshots).
Minus: Initially the application was created to make relations between people less petty, but the reality is the opposite — you pay up to cents. Some believe that such a service undermines the foundations of human communication and makes people less generous and magnanimous. If you would forgive and forget any $ 2, now to forget, not necessarily because they can be in two seconds to translate.
But still funny (and a little sad) to observe how people spend money and with whom they spend time. As of a couple are calculated with each other for the purchased products or dinner…
However, there are the “generous” translations: a friend bought a swimsuit that is so like her boyfriend he then silently moved her money to Venmo, making it a gift.
Cost: Free.
Communication
Snapchat (Snapchat)
What it is: an Application of instant messages, photos and videos. The progenitor of Instagram Stories, which did not become popular in Russia, but without which CAN NOT LIVE the Americans (there for 3 years before Stories appeared). If you say you don’t know what Snapchat — Americans will decide that you came from another planet. To convince them otherwise will be very difficult.
Pros: the Essence of this social network to capture the moment and share it with your friends. The only difference with the Stories is that there are more filters, there are geotags and there are channels brands.
Minus: People just got it all off in a row. Everything that is happening around, what they eat and just their faces with the dog’s ears… So sometimes it turns into a never-ending flow of spam.
Cost: Free.
Dating
Tinder (Tinder)
What it is: Well, it’s probably no surprise. Mobile app online Dating with a very simple navigation: flick left, if the photo don’t like and right if you like. If you coincided your choice — opens the dialog window.
Interesting fact: in San Diego, EVERY SECOND guy in the main photo is a selfie with his dog… You must like not only he, BUT also HIS DOG. Don’t ask how I know.
Pros: Popular, easy to navigate, shows people close to you.
Minus: unlike many other apps for Dating, in this you choose a partner it is for photos… High profile will be a couple of lines and a link to the account in Instagram. In this regard, many perceive and use Tinder more for one-time Dating than to build a serious relationship. But building relationships in America at all difficult.
However, I wouldn’t say that it’s very different from how Tinder works and is perceived we have an example of how my friend married a guy I met in Tinder, and there are examples where the guys don’t waste any time and called in the after the first date.
By the way, a girl in the us Tinder has two children.
Cost: Only the cost of your time, patience and faith…
Bumble (Bumble)
What it is: Also a Dating app popular in America; the interface and navigation very similar to Tinder.
Pros: they Say that in Bumble more people looking for that relationship. Don’t know how true this is, but there is always a chance to meet the man-avocado, which just seems “Mature”.
Unlike Tinder, Bumble in, if proizshel match, the girl should write first, and there is a thing for the guy — he has a day to respond. It was intended that girls do not have tired all sorts of perverts. In my opinion, this feature is too much life easier for the guys who don’t need to take the first step, but only to sit and to choose whose message to reply to.
The ratio of boys and girls is approximately equal.
Minus: they Say that the choice in Bumble less than Tinder (really sounds like we are talking about the grocery store… although in fact it is).
Cost: Only the cost of your time, patience and faith…
Dictionary
Urban Dictionary (Urban Dictionary)
What it is:a Modern online dictionary, where you can find the definitions of slang words/expressions. Materials are edited by volunteers and evaluated by site visitors.
Pros: Huge database of all kinds of buzz words and acronyms. If a regular dictionary or an online translator didn’t help you there. Only in the Urban Dictionary you can find the meaning of words like bummer, dude, ghosting. etc.
Minus: Though there are such words whose definitions are better not to know…
Cost: Free.