Mobile banks are not profitable — study
According to experts, a large part of the digital banks Mobile banks are profitable not profitable — study. Photo: takesolutions.com more recently, mobile banks, such as the Revolut, Tandem, Starling, Monzo and N26, actively gaining popularity.
According to research by consulting company Accenture, British mobile banks soon will significantly expand the circle of its users, and the number of clients reaches more than 35 million people worldwide.
According to the data, in Europe there are 13 million customers of British palankov, and for the first 6 months of 2019 appeared 5 million new accounts. According to the Accenture forecasts, in 2020 the number of users will grow significantly due to the fact that digital start-UPS attract users worldwide. Digital startups are now more focused on profit, not on attracting the attention of customers .
Expert Accenture said that most digital banks can not be called profitable. At first glance, these banks show a lot of promise and contribute to positive changes in the banking sector, forcing traditional banks to invest in technology.
However, in the fierce competition of mobile banks remain unprofitable and attracting more clients does not guarantee long-term success. In addition, some traditional banks are preparing to launch their own digital banks.