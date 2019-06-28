Mobile podarennoe selfie camera unveiled in Shanghai
At the Mobile World Congress, which takes place in Shanghai, the Chinese company Oppo introduced the world’s first smartphone with podarennoe selfie camera, writes Naked-science.
The Chinese decided to surprise users, and integrate a camera directly beneath the touchscreen display. The technology was named USC (Under Screen Camera). According to the manufacturer, this technology provides the effect of “absolute bezremontnoy”.
The shape of the camera and its position does not differ from the standard, the only feature – its location under the touch screen and the ability to see. This technology allows not only to use the camera for its intended purpose, but also simultaneously display information on the display.
In addition to the original location of the camera, the company upgraded its module improved the algorithm for image processing, removal of haze and white balance settings.
Oppo also demonstrated the technology MeshTalk that allows you to send text and voice messages and make calls between the same devices at the distance up to three kilometers without using cellular networks, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
