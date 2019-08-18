Model Behati Prinsloo has intrigued fans with new images: pregnant again?

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

A model and “angel” underwear brand Victoria’s Secret often shares footage from his real life: fashion shows Luke, a new skin for gloss and even their children. In short, almost nothing from the subscribers not hide.

Модель Бехати Принслу заинтриговала поклонников новыми снимками: снова беременна?

And then posted several photos of his images, which depicted in a figure-hugging tops and brought fans thinking about their third pregnancy.

“Behati, if you’re pregnant, just tell us about it”, — write fans.

But Prinsloo while mysteriously silent. Interestingly, in his many interviews Behati and her husband Adam Levine has repeatedly hinted that want a lot of children, about five. However, their second child, daughter of gio, Behati gave birth in February 2018, that is relatively recent.

Well, we will follow the news, and suddenly the star family will delight us, as it did recently actress Anne Hathaway or model Bar Refaeli, who, incidentally, is expecting a third child.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.