Model Behati Prinsloo has intrigued fans with new images: pregnant again?
A model and “angel” underwear brand Victoria’s Secret often shares footage from his real life: fashion shows Luke, a new skin for gloss and even their children. In short, almost nothing from the subscribers not hide.
And then posted several photos of his images, which depicted in a figure-hugging tops and brought fans thinking about their third pregnancy.
“Behati, if you’re pregnant, just tell us about it”, — write fans.
But Prinsloo while mysteriously silent. Interestingly, in his many interviews Behati and her husband Adam Levine has repeatedly hinted that want a lot of children, about five. However, their second child, daughter of gio, Behati gave birth in February 2018, that is relatively recent.
Well, we will follow the news, and suddenly the star family will delight us, as it did recently actress Anne Hathaway or model Bar Refaeli, who, incidentally, is expecting a third child.