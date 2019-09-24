Model Bianca Balti in a leopard outfit at a fashion show in Milan
35-year-old Italian model Bianca Balti couldn’t miss such event like displaying favorite brand Dolce & Gabbana.
At a recent show held on the Milan fashion week, the model appeared in a leopard fully outfit. The girl attended the ceremony Green Carpet Fashion Awards, where he arrived in a striking leopard print dress, leopard tights, leopard pumps, which were a little shade from the main outfit, and was carrying a leopard bag.
Beautiful leopard bow models complement gemstone earrings with rubies and a ring with the same stone on your finger. Easy evening make-up with glittering eye shadow on the eyelids and pale pink lipstick on the lips. And hair Bianca gathered in the hair behind.