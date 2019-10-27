Model Christy Turlington on a secular party in a striking asymmetrical dress
Among the star guests of the evening, The Fashion Group International in new York was a 50-year-old model Chrissy Turlington.
For secular Kristy chose a modest, asymmetrical black color dress which is combined with lace-up booties and heels. In the hand held a small black clutch patent leather.
Turlington hair gathered in a high hair, wearing earrings-studs with turquoise stones, and on the face caused light eye makeup and red lipstick on the lips.