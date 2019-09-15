Model Khan Cross at the party in the pants with suspenders
September 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
22-year-old Khan Cross attended the event the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur in the club Annabel’s in London.
At a social event Khan appeared again on her own without her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. The girl was dressed in a black striped vest and wide trousers that were with suspenders. Her image was supplemented black lace-up heels and a velvet clutch with small metallic flecks.
The model also caused a barely noticeable makeup on the face with light arrows, wore several pendants on the neck and gold earrings-studs. Very nice the image looked soft pink lipstick on her lips.