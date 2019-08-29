Model Land Rover Defender showed body without makeup
The appearance of the “second” SUV Land Rover Defender opened up to its fall debut. Not a very clear picture from filming the latest series of James Bond (so says the author of the frame) was the penultimate step in the “exposure” of the car, left the actual premiere.
Earlier, we saw a heavily camouflaged prototypes, then pre-production prototype with less camouflage, which was sent on an expedition to Kenya. Leakage allowed to consider the front panel, then the image of the car in profile lit up in her tidy. The latest acquisition in this series was BOM. And now we look at the model without a cover.
Corrugated aluminum lining on the front wings can be a option, such as a winch. Saved upper side Windows on the roof. Characteristic of the ancestor of the protruding angular hood it reflects only a small rise in the center, recognizable round headlights turned in a semicircle. Highly embossed wheel arches.
We summarize briefly the key points. The car carrying the body, resting on an aluminum platform with MLA independent suspension “circle”. It is to be issued three versions by length (4323, 4758 and 5100 mm) wheel bases in 2587, 3022 and 3022 mm. they will be Called Defender 90, 110 and 130. Powertrains — six: petrol P300 (300 HP, 400 N•m), P400 (400 HP, 550 N•m), diesel D200 (200 HP, 430 N•m), D240 (240 HP, 430 N•m), D300 (300 HP, 650 N•m) and hybrid P400e (404 HP, 645 N•m).
They all combined with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Suspension here can be with steel springs, and pneumatic, depending on configuration. To release the Defender will plant in Slovakia.