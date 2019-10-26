Model Lily Aldridge admired figure in red satin dress
33-year-old model Lily Aldridge attended the premiere screening of the HBO documentary “Very Ralph”, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum in new York.
“Angel” Victoria’s Secret came to a social event in a red satin dress and sandals with high heels that were too, as the dress is red.
Since the event was in the evening, Lily made quite intense evening make up with emphasis on eyes and also wore a miniature diamond earrings. Straight locks of Lily Aldridge combed the parting ago.