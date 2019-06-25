Model plus-size Ashley Graham posed for riding a camel

Famous plus-size model Ashley Graham, who recently in shorts, starred in a bright photo shoot, horseback riding on the camel along with his mother.

In Instagram account of model has got a selection of photos and video like a star along with her mother in bathing suits and ride on a camel.

The pictures Ashley Graham congratulated his mom happy birthday and said that will not wait for cuddles with her.

“You’re the best example for me of a woman who lives confidently with a smile that fills the room! Can’t wait to embrace,” — wrote in social networks Ashley.

It is worth noting, despite its attractive shape Ashley Graham is not shy to show their cellulite and custom figure. The model encourages girls to appreciate themselves as they are. And on the page in Instagram the star regularly gives guidance to those who have a curvy body.

