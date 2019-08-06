Model plus-size Tess Holliday has published a shocking confession
The most popular model plus-size Tess Holliday published a shocking recognition of the fact that suffers from depression.
The model posted a photo where she poses without makeup, and in the caption said that she is now very difficult.
“This depression was harder for me than ever, and I’m slowly working with her therapy and exercise. I am grateful that my career is successful enough that I can step back and work on a very intensive and informative. Social networking is a great tool for communicating with others, and blah-blah-blah… but it is for me now is not good. So when you ask, no, I’m not okay, but I’m making steps to return to normal life,” said Tess Holliday in Instagram.
In addition, the celebrity is remembered became a mother for the first time and was embarrassed to show yourself and your figure, so are unable to enjoy a joint time with the child.
“I thought about it, because it’s summer and almost every activity is not at home, in the heat, and we get additional pressure of people who use toxic language of diet culture, such as “beach body”. I am a mother of thirteen years, and I missed a lot of chances with his eldest son. Why? Because I was too afraid to wear a bathing suit. The feeling that I’m in the audience could not hide her body with cardigan, was my worst nightmare. I have no pictures of me and Riley at the beach or in the pool… Despite the fact that it took me more time than I wanted to, I have awesome memories like that with Bowie and I made up for lost time with his older son,” wrote Tess.
Note, Tess Holliday is the mother of two children: 13-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Bowie.